KUALA LUMPUR - Public anger against Malaysia’s ruling coalition following a controversial court decision to drop 47 graft charges against Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi could affect the results of two by-elections in Johor this weekend.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition is defending both the Simpang Jeram state seat and the Pulai parliamentary ward.