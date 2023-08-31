Philippines rejects China’s expansive sea claims in latest map

Chinese coast guard ships (left) blocks the path of a Philippine coast guard ship in the South China Sea on Aug 22. PHOTO: AFP
MANILA – The Philippines doesn’t recognise China’s latest version of a standard map showing Beijing’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, according to the country’s foreign affairs department.

“This latest attempt to legitimise China’s purported sovereignty and jurisdiction over Philippine features and maritime zones has no basis under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos),” the Philippines said in a statement on Thursday.

The Philippines’ rejection followed a similar move by Malaysia on Wednesday, with the latter refusing to recognise China’s unilateral claims, including over waters in Sabah and Sarawak.

Manila called on Beijing “to act responsibly” and abide by its obligations under Unclos and the 2016 international arbitral award which invalidated China’s nine-dashed line.

Beijing’s representation on the maritime map effectively claims almost all of South China Sea as its territory. BLOOMBERG

