PH not contesting Chini by-election, cites concerns over coronavirus

PETALING JAYA • The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will not field any candidates in the upcoming Chini by-election in Pahang, said its secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution yesterday.

He said although the Malaysian Health Ministry and front-liners have been able to curb the spread of Covid-19, the outbreak has not been fully contained.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin added that at the same time, in the context of the "new normal" where the standard operating procedure (SOP) is being drafted in the run-up to the election, the safety and health aspects of voters are still a concern.

"Therefore, taking into consideration all of the above, PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and the Pakatan Harapan presidential council agreed that PKR will not field any candidates in the Chini by-election," he said in a statement.

The Chini by-election was triggered by the death of incumbent assemblyman Abu Bakar Harun on May 6. At Malaysia's last general election on May 2018, Datuk Seri Abu Bakar obtained 10,027 votes against Mr Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (5,405) and Mr Mohamad Razali Ithnain of PKR (1,065 votes).

The election commission says nomination day is June 20, with polling on July 4.

Mr Saifuddin also noted that the SOPs being drawn up would affect campaigning and fieldwork, as there would be a ban on public gatherings with more than 20 people. This means house-to-house campaigning will be hit.

Other important aspects have not been finalised in the context of election preparation.

