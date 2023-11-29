3 die after building under construction collapses in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - Rescuers are still searching for four missing workers believed to be pinned under the rubble where a building under construction had collapsed at about 9.45pm on Nov 28.

Penang deputy police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said so far rescuers have found five of them.

“A beam measuring about 12m long and weighing about 14 tonnes had fallen and knocked down 14 other beams in the incident at the site.

“There were 18 workers assigned to the site but 9 of them had gone out for prayers at the time.

“So far we have identified three deceased victims, two who had died at the scene and another who died at hospital.

“Two other victims who suffered serious injuries have been sent to Penang Hospital for treatment.

“We believe there are four more victims still trapped under the collapsed structure,” he said, adding that all workers are Bangladesh nationals.

Meanwhile, Penang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Zulfahmi Sutaji said rescue efforts were difficult due to the heavy weight of structures involved at the scene.

“We need large machinery to remove heavy structures and access the victims.

“K-9 units have been called to help detect the victims at the site about the size of a basketball court,” he said.

Initial reports by the Fire and Rescue Department was that at least nine workers trapped under the rubble.

Search and rescue works are still ongoing at press time.

It was reported that in March last year, Titijaya Land Berhad and DHL Supply Chain (M) Sdn signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to develop the logistics complex in Bayan Lepas.

It will comprise of office, automatic rack systems, warehouse and various utilities. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK