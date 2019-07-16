Paya Besar MIC division chief killed in hit-and-run road accident

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Paya Besar Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) division chief G. Ramesh has been found dead by the roadside near the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP).

It is believed he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Kuantan OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said Mr Ramesh's body was found by the roadside in Sungai Ular, about 2km from MCKIP, at about 10.50pm on Sunday (July 14).

"His face was crushed. It's believed that he had been hit by a vehicle. There was also his four-wheel-drive about 20m from the scene. From the forensic report and our early investigations, we believe it was a road accident. I might say it could be a hit-and-run incident," ACP Mohamad Noor said on Monday (July 15).

"The location was dark as there was no street lights and it was raining at the time of the incident," he added.

ACP Mohamad Noor said that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 as it has been classified as a fatal accident.

He said police are seeking witnesses and urged anyone in the vicinity at the time to come forward and assist in the investigations.

"Please do not worry. Come forward because it will help us complete our probe," he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang MIC chairman V. Arumugam described Mr Ramesh's death as a big loss to the party, Bernama reported.

"He was dedicated and had been with MIC for 20 years, always offering support whenever needed.

"He was always ready to lend a helping hand to his friends and fellow party members," Mr Arumugam said.

Mr Ramesh, 50, had served as Pahang MIC youth chief for 15 years before taking over as Paya Besar MIC division chief last year.