Najib's wife in hospital for treatment, lawyer says of court absence

KUALA LUMPUR • Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

This was confirmed by her lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader in a short text message to The Star.

"Yes, she is. Doctors are examining her medical condition further and she has to be warded," he said yesterday.

When asked about the length of her hospitalisation, Datuk Akberdin said: "Not sure. But we will inform the court."

Rosmah did not turn up at the High Court on Monday on what was supposed to be the first day of her graft trial.

She is accused of three counts of graft amounting to hundreds of millions of ringgit involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

Her lawyers submitted a medical report dated Feb 2 from a hospital in Ampang that stated she has cervical spondylosis, osteoarthritis in both knees and chronic adrenal insufficiency.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then adjourned the hearing and ordered it to resume today. He also suggested that Rosmah attend the trial in a wheelchair and he would allow short breaks during the hearing.

On Nov 15,2018, Rosmah claimed trial to two charges of graft involving RM187.5 million (S$62 million) related to projects to provide electricity to schools in Sarawak.

According to the first charge, Rosmah is accused of soliciting for herself a RM187.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide Rizal Mansor.

The money was allegedly a reward for helping Jepak Holdings obtain the contract for a project, through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry, to install solar hybrid systems and for the maintenance and operation of diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak. The project, known as Project Bersepadu Sistem Solar Photovoltaic Hibrid, was valued at RM1.25 billion.

In the second charge, she is accused of receiving RM1.5 million from Saidi as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings to obtain the same project contract.

Rosmah faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK