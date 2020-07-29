Ex-Malaysia PM Najib settles S$320,000 in bail to remain free pending appeal in 1MDB corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former prime minister Najib Razak, who has been convicted of seven charges relating to the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13.6 million) in SRC International funds, on Wednesday (July 29) paid his RM1 million bail.

This is in relation to an order by the High Court that increased Najib's existing bail from RM1 million (S$320,000) by another RM1 million, as a condition for him to be released on bail pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

With the latest bail paid, Najib's total amount of bail paid across all his court cases has climbed up to a mammoth RM7 million.

The 67-year-old Pahang MP arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex around 1pm with his son Norashman, who is one of his two bailors.

Najib was seen leaving the High Court registry and subsequently the court complex around 1.30pm with scores of media personnel surrounding him.

As he passed by the media, Najib jokingly said that the photographers had already shot many photos of him on Tuesday (July 28).

Najib was on Tuesday found guilty by the High Court on grounds that his defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt on all the charges levelled against him.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail and a RM210 million fine in default of five years in jail.

Najib is appealing the decision.

The increase in bail is one of the two conditions imposed.

The other condition is that Najib must report to the nearest police station twice a month.