Myanmar junta, Taliban slam UN for denying seats to their envoys

YANGON • Myanmar's junta and the Taliban authorities of Afghanistan yesterday slammed the United Nations for denying their chosen representatives seats at the world body.

The committee responsible for approving nominations of ambassadors met on Wednesday, but deferred a decision over rival claims to the seats for both countries, diplomats said.

The deferral keeps in place envoys appointed to the UN by former governments in both nations before they were toppled - by a coup in Myanmar in February and the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan in August.

"This decision does not reflect the reality on the ground and existence of our country," said Myanmar junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun.

"We will continue submitting (to the UN) as usual according to diplomatic procedure and the right to representation in accordance with international and local laws," he added.

The deferral leaves Mr Kyaw Moe Tun, appointed by the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, in place as Myanmar's envoy.

He made headlines shortly after the putsch by flashing the three-finger salute of democracy protesters from his UN chair.

In August, United States prosecutors said they had charged two Myanmar citizens in a plot to attack the envoy. The junta, which has chosen former soldier Aung Thurein as its envoy to the UN body, has denied any involvement.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy government, sparking huge protests which in turn have triggered a bloody crackdown from the junta.

The Taliban in September asked the UN to accept its former Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen to succeed Mr Ghulam Isaczai, a Cabinet member of ousted President Ashraf Ghani.

Mr Shaheen said on Twitter that the UN had "deprived the people of Afghanistan of their legitimate right". Mr Isaczai continues to occupy Afghanistan's offices at the UN headquarters and participated in a recent Security Council meeting during which he openly criticised the Taliban.

The Taliban has been seeking international recognition for its new government as the country faces worsening economic and humanitarian disasters.

There was "consensus" within the UN credentials committee to delay the decision, two diplomats said on condition of anonymity. The nine-member committee is due to submit a report next week to the General Assembly.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE