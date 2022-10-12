Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 more years in jail for graft

YANGON - A military-controlled court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Ms Aung San Suu Kyi to three more years in prison after she was found guilty of accepting bribes from a local businessman, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The 77-year-old Nobel peace laureate was convicted of two corruption charges by the court in Naypyidaw on Wednesday.

She received three-year jail sentences on each of the two charges, to be served concurrently.

The court ruled that Ms Suu Kyi took US$550,000 (S$790,000) in bribes from construction magnate Maung Waik, said the person who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The latest sentence takes Ms Suu Kyi’s total jail term to 26 years, she’s still awaiting verdicts in five further corruption charges related to the purchase of a helicopter.

Ms Suu Kyi was already facing 23 years in prison for a slew of criminal charges ranging from the illegal importation and possession of walkie-talkies to breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

Last month, the court convicted her and former aides, including Australian economist Sean Turnell, of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

The two corruption charges were filed after state broadcaster MRTV showed a video clip last year in which Mr Maung Waik claimed to have given cash payments to Ms Suu Kyi, in four installments between 2018 and 2020, to help his business.

Ms Suu Kyi has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty, her legal team is planning to appeal the verdict, the person said.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, lead spokesman for the ruling State Administration Council, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The South-east Asian country has been grappling with soaring inflation and shrinking foreign-currency reserves amid international sanctions following the military coup in 2021.

The World Bank said last month Myanmar’s economy remains weak. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says more than 2,300 civilians have been killed, and 15,800 others arrested, in the military crackdown on pro-democracy movements since the coup. BLOOMBERG