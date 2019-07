The village of Kampung Tengah in Durian Tunggal, in Melaka's Alor Gajah district, was covered in muddy flood waters yesterday after continuous rain that began on Sunday morning. Several districts in the Malaysian state have been hit by flash floods, which were also partly caused by rainwater overflowing downstream from neighbouring Negeri Sembilan, the New Straits Times reported. The floods have led to 1,117 people being evacuated to relief centres, Bernama reported yesterday.