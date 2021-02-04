More sectors allowed to reopen under extended curbs: Sources

More sectors of Malaysia's economy will be reopened, despite rising coronavirus infections, when the movement control order (MCO) is extended from tomorrow, industry and government sources told The Straits Times.

Although the government vowed to impose stricter protocols during the new two-week period of movement curbs announced on Tuesday, it also said it was considering exemptions for more businesses.

"We are reversing the strategy. Instead of listing those (businesses) that can operate, we are listing those that can't," said an official who declined to be named, owing to the confidentiality of the matter.

An industry source also revealed that "the International Trade and Industry Ministry will hold a virtual meeting with relevant trade groups this week to brief (them) on the new standard operating procedures (SOPs)".

Various smaller enterprises such as beauty and grooming, retail and wholesale traders as well as car wash services are among those expected to be able to reopen, after staying closed for three weeks.

Manufacturing and construction - which, along with agriculture and essential services, are exempt from closure under the current MCO - are also bracing themselves for tougher and costlier SOPs, after these sectors were found to be responsible for two-thirds of more than 300 active clusters.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday when announcing the MCO extension that "we are giving more leeway to economic sectors, especially small businesses, because we understand a full lockdown will be most difficult for the poorest".

But Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri warned that the authorities will be imposing stricter guidelines and enforcing them more aggressively to curb the Covid-19 outbreak that saw a new daily high of 5,728 last Saturday and a record 21 deaths on Tuesday. Another 4,284 cases and 18 deaths were reported yesterday.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim cautioned that new regulations should be simple and clear instead of "changing every week".

"We agree there should be strict rules but there has to be clarity. At roadblocks, even police say 'there are too many'," he said yesterday.

Industries Unite, a coalition of 40 trade associations largely representing small enterprises, hailed the move to open up the economy.

"We encourage all member associations to remind members to observe strict compliance with SOPs to assist the government to bring the numbers down," it said in a Facebook post.