Marcos signs Philippines’ first sovereign wealth fund into law, vows checks against abuse

MANILA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday signed into law the Bill creating a multibillion-peso sovereign wealth fund.

This is seen as a legislative victory for his administration, which has harped on its economic benefits despite critics warning the fund could be prone to abuse.

Mr Marcos signed the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill – which was primarily authored by his relatives and allies – in Congress, more than a month after it was passed by lawmakers on May 31.

Mr Marcos in his speech said that the MIF will provide the Philippines with seed money for key investments without acquiring more debts.

The country’s ballooning national debt stands at 13.91 trillion pesos (S$337.8 billion) as at April 2023, with the Marcos government having added one trillion pesos to the debt since taking office in June 2022.

“For the first time in the history of the Philippines, we now have a sovereign wealth fund designed to drive economic development,” Mr Marcos said.

“Through the fund, we will leverage with a small fraction of the considerable but underutilised investable funds of the government, and stimulate the economy without the disadvantage of additional fiscal and debt burden,” he added.

The MIF is a pool of money with an authorised capital of 500 billion pesos that the Philippine government plans to use to invest in foreign currencies, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, commercial real estate, infrastructure and other projects.

The fund is patterned after the sovereign wealth funds of other countries such as Norway and Singapore.

But instead of sourcing the seed money from the nation’s excess funds – which the Philippines does not have – the MIF will instead source funds from the national government, the state-run Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines, and declared dividends of the Central Bank.

It will be managed by a company called the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), with a governing board composed of several presidential appointees.

Maharlika means “warrior class”, but is a word largely associated with Mr Marcos’ late dictator father and namesake.

Controversy surrounds a claim by the late Mr Marcos that he led a guerilla unit called Maharlika when the Japanese military invaded and occupied the Philippines from 1942 to 1945.

The initial versions of the MIF were widely criticised over a proposal to source about 175 billion pesos from Filipinos’ pension funds and a provision that would have appointed President Marcos as chairman of the MIF’s governing board.

Lawmakers later removed these contentious provisions amid public backlash. Instead of the president, the MIC will be chaired by the finance secretary.