Man arrested in Johor after video showing kids doing 'Superman' stunt on moving car goes viral

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police in Johor have detained a 49-year-old man after a video clip was shared on social media showing two small boys doing a Superman stunt on the back of a fast-moving car in Pasir Gudang.

Supt Ismail Dollah of Seri Alam police district said the suspect was arrested on Sunday (July 21) at 7.45pm at a house in Taman Nusa Damai in Pasir Gudang following tip-offs from the public.

"We believe the suspect was the vehicle's driver when the two boys were on the car's trunk.

"We also seized the Toyota Vios car used in their stunt," he said in a statement on Monday.

He added that three boys, aged between 10 and 12 years, were involved in the stunt.

"One of the children is the suspect's son," he said, adding that the police would request to remand the suspect who will be investigated under Section 366 of the Penal Code for endangering the lives of others.

The video of two boys doing the Superman stunt on the back of a moving car went viral recently, sparking concern about the boys' safety among those who viewed it.

In the clip, two boys are seen on the trunk holding onto the fast-moving car as it speeds down a busy intersection believed to be in Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang.