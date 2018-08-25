Malaysia's King, in a first, won't be conferring titles at his birthday celebration

LANGKAWI (BERNAMA/THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian King, in an unprecedented move, will not be conferring titles on his official birthday celebration on Sept 9.

The report in The Star on Friday (Aug 24), quoting royal sources, said Sultan Muhammad V had made his decision known to the Prime Minister's Office and to his fellow Malay rulers.

While it was not clear why the King had decided not to bestow any decoration or medal this year, it was generally felt that the honours list was "unusually long" last year.

The number of recipients then totalled 1,518.

The titles conferred by the Agong or King, including Tan Sri and Datuk Seri, are seen as a prestigious recognition to Malaysians due to servives rendered to the country.

The list of potential recipients to the titles are traditionally vetted by a selection committee headed by the prime minister and assisted by the Chief Secretary to the Government and the police chief.

They will then submit their recommendations to the national palace, with the King conferring the titles during annual celebrations marking his birthday

Similar titles are conferred separately by the nine royal Malay houses annually, but those awarded by the King are seen as more prestigious.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, asked on Friday about the King's decision, said these awards will in the future only be given to those who have served the nation. These are not for individuals who show support for their leaders, he added.

Tun Mahathir said the conferring of honours should not be taken lightly - as he claimed was done under the previous Barisan Nasional government led by Najib Razak.

"When Najib was in power, everyone got rewarded for supporting him," he said.

"We (in Pakatan Harapan) won't. We will give to those who truly deserve it," he told reporters.

Dr Mahathir said he did not know the reason behind the King's decision, but felt it "could be because at this time we do not know who to give".