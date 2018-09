HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Thursday (Sept 13) that asset recovery in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) multi-billion-dollar fraud investigation is going much slower than expected.

Mr Lim, a former banker and chartered accountant, said at CLSA Investors' Forum in Hong Kong that realistically "we will be lucky if we get 30 per cent back".

He added that Goldman Sachs is on the radar screen to get back some fees from 1MDB.