Malaysia's Anwar urges Pakatan Harapan members to stay strong

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Pakatan Harapan (PH) members to remain strong, following the collapse of its government.

"I explained to the Pakatan Harapan leadership what had happened throughout the conflict that day.

"Whatever happens, this team will continue to stay together and build our strength.

"We don't need to panic but we need to recover our spirits," the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president said on his Facebook post on Tuesday (March 10).

Mr Anwar added that they needed to remain strong and move as one force to explain to Malaysians the acts of the "traitors".

"Do not give up and sacrifice principles.

"Do not let this episode of democratic betrayal happen again. If there are leaders like this, please get out," he said.

The collapse of the PH government took place when 26 MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and 11 from PKR left the coalition.

Following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin formed the government through a partnership with Perikatan Nasional.