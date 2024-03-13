Malaysian SUV owner who pockets up to $142 a day by begging has welfare allowance revoked

The Malaysian government has revoked the welfare allowance of a man who owns a sport utility vehicle after it was found that he is employed and his begging at night markets nets him up to RM500 (S$142) a day.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Noraini Ahmad told Parliament on March 12 that the man will not receive his monthly RM450 disability allowance from March onwards.

The unnamed man was also issued a warning and a letter of undertaking as a guarantee that he will cease begging, national news agency Bernama reported on March 12.

Datuk Seri Noraini said checks by the ministry found that the man is currently employed as a shift supervisor with a bus company, and is paid a monthly salary of RM2,000.

“As such, this individual is no longer eligible for welfare assistance from the Social Welfare Department,” she said.

During an operation to check on begging activities in the Maran district in the state of Pahang on Feb 21, officers from the department were surprised to find the man – who has smaller than normal hands – could get up to RM500 from just four to five hours of begging at night markets.

They were also surprised to find out that he drove a Proton X70 Premium SUV, which retails at between RM123,800 and RM128,800.

The welfare officers did not take stern action against the man, letting him go with a verbal warning as this was his first offence in the Maran district.