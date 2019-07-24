Malaysian police seek armed Selangor home invaders seen in viral video

KUALA LANGAT (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police are looking for several armed suspects following a robbery, with CCTV footage of the incident going viral on social media.

In the 3min 39sec video, eight people can be seen lounging in the hall watching TV and seated at a table, when three masked men armed with machetes entered the house in Bandar Saujana Putra in Selangor.

The suspects brandished their machetes and forced the eight victims, aged between 12 and 70, into a room.

Kuala Langat district police chief Azizan Tukiman said investigations revealed that six suspects were involved in the robbery, which occurred at 9.41pm on Tuesday (July 23).

"They tied up seven victims in a room downstairs. Another woman was taken upstairs and told to hand over all their jewellery and valuables, which she complied with," he said on Wednesday.

He said the victims lost over RM30,000 (S$9,950) in total to the robbers.

"No one was hurt in the robbery. The victims managed to free themselves and asked a neighbour for help once the suspects left the scene."

"We dusted the house for prints but could not find any as the suspects were wearing gloves," he said.

Superintendent Azizan said police are looking for leads on the suspects and urged anyone with information on the case to contact the police hotline on 03-2052-9999 or visit the nearest police station.