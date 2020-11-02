Malaysian police probe two politicians for alleged insult to PM Muhyiddin, King

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two Malaysian politicians are being investigated separately by the police for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Malaysian King.

Former Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has been remanded for a day in connection with a video that allegedly insulted the prime minister.

Meanwhile, a former Cabinet minister in the Pakatan Harapan government, Mujahid Yusof Rawa, is being investigated for allegedly insulting Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah in relation to the March appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin as prime minister.

The investigations are happening amid a new wave of turmoil in Malaysian politics involving both PM Muhyiddin and the king.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Commissioner Huzir Mohamed said Datuk Lokman was detained by the CID's Special Investigation Unit around 11pm on Sunday (Nov 1) after a report was lodged against him.

"We started an investigation over a video posted on his Facebook page on Sunday," Datuk Huzir said in a statement on Monday (Nov 2). "The video allegedly had elements of criminal intimidation and foul words were used against the prime minister's leadership."

The police seized an electronic device used by the suspect to upload the viral video, he said.

Mr Lokman is a staunch supporter of ex-premier Najib Razak and was communication director at the finance ministry when Najib was the finance minister.

Commissioner Huzir said the investigation is classified under a section of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and a section of the Communication and Multimedia Act for wrongful use of network facilities, he added.

"We are also investigating under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for using crude words."

He said the investigation is being carried out in a fair and professional manner without being pressured by any party.

"We urge all parties to give us space and time to complete the investigation. Stern action will be taken against those who jeopardise public order and safety," he said.

News reports say Mr Lokman was detained while hosting a Facebook live session at a restaurant near the Putra World Trade Centre on Sunday.

In the probe on opposition MP Mujahid, he said he was called by the police to go to its headquarters at 5.30pm on Monday to give a statement.

Mr Mujahid is a vice-president of Parti Amanah Negara and formerly the de facto Religious Affairs Minister.

Mr Mujahid tweeted on Monday that he would cooperate with the federal CID's Special Investigation Unit.

When contacted, federal CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed that Mr Mujahid has been called up to assist an investigation. He said the probe started in March.

He said police is conducting an investigation under a section of the Sedition Act and a section of the Communication and Multimedia Act. No details were given.

Mr Mujahid's probe is linked to his remarks on PM Muhyiddin's appointment on March 1 as prime minister by Sultan Abdullah, said The Malaysian Insight online news.