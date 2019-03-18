Malaysian police arrest nine over Pasir Gudang toxic chemical spill

PASIR GUDANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The police have arrested nine suspects in connection to the illegal dumping that led to toxic pollution of Sungai Kim Kim here.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said two men were detained in Johor Baru while seven of them were caught outside Johor Baru on March 17.

"We can not reveal their age and where they were detained as this could jeopardise our investigation on the case," he added.

Fuzi spoke to reporters after presenting Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara to 396 retired and serving police officers at the Johor Police Contingent headquarters on Monday (March 18).

He said they have been remanded until Sunday (March 23) to assist with the investigation.

Fuzi said the case is being investigated under Section 278, 284 and 326 of the Penal Code.