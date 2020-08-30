Malaysian police arrest man for allegedly pushing wife out of car in Penang during argument

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have arrested a 31-year-old jobless man who is believed to have pushed his wife out of the car after a heated argument along Dr Lim Chwee Leong Road in Penang.

In a viral video on social media, the couple was seen fighting in a moving car causing the wife to nearly fall out of the car.

George Town district police chief Soffian Santong said the 26-year-old wife is a factory worker and the couple has a child.

He added that the victim was with her husband, who was driving along Magazine Road in George Town on Saturday (Aug 29) when the argument took place.

Assistant Commissioner Soffian said that following the argument, the door on the passenger side was open, causing the victim to nearly fall out of the car.

"When they reached the end of Dr Lim Chwee Leong Road, the victim's husband immediately pushed the victim out of the car and left her on the road.

"The public assisted the victim and contacted the police, and the victim suffered minor injuries to the face and mouth as a result of being hit by her husband.

"The cause of the fight was due to family problems, " he said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 30).

ACP Soffian added that the victim went to the police station at 10pm on Saturday (Aug 29) to make a police report.

"The police arrested the suspect near Pattani Road around 12.15am on Sunday (Aug 30) and seized the car driven by him.

"The suspect has a previous criminal record involving drugs. The initial screening test on the suspect was found to be negative, " he said.

The case will be investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1997.