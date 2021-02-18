Malaysian police arrest founder of Sugarbook, a sugar daddy dating platform

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have arrested the founder of Sugarbook, a sugar daddy dating platform.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Fadzil Ahmat said a team comprising Selangor and Shah Alam CID personnel arrested the 34-year-old man.

"The man who is from Gelugor, Penang, was arrested in the compound of a condominium in Mont Kiara at around 4.30pm on Wednesday," Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 18).

"He will be brought to the Shah Alam Court today (Feb 18) for remand."

Datuk Fadzil said initial investigations revealed that the suspect has confessed to be the founder of Sugarbook.

"We are investigating the case for publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, sharing offensive or menacing content, and prostitution," he said.

On Tuesday, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission blocked access to the Sugarbook website for allegedly breaching the law on the use of network facilities or network services.

The industry regulator posted a notification on the website saying it had essentially violated Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

However, it was learnt that the Sugarbook developer has set up an alternative site to enable its users to access the blocked webpage.

Sugarbook matches "sugar daddies" to "sugar babies", or older and generally more well-off men to young women in a largely financial arrangement.

Earlier, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said it was monitoring and investigating Sugarbook and would take action against its users and platform owners should they violate the law.