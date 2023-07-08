Malaysian artist Lat honoured to be first cartoonist in Perak to receive royal recognition

During the event, the Perak Ruler said Mr Nor had managed to capture the harmonic essence of life in a pluralist society, revealing the truths of living in a society made up of different races, religions, cultures, and languages.

Mr Nor said he was happy that the gallery was now open to the public.

“The idea to set up the gallery was actually Sultan Nazrin himself when he was still the Raja Muda (Crown Prince). He told me that it would be great to have all my artworks placed in a gallery in Ipoh.

“From there, I had several discussions with the state government and I decided to have the gallery in Batu Gajah, as it is located just 30 minutes away from my village, Kampung Lalang in Kota Bharu,” he said.

Mr Nor added that he hopes the gallery would hold art classes and workshops in the future.

The Perak-born artist had his first design published in 1962, which was his school magazine cover called “Suara Pasir Puteh” when he was just 11 years old.

In 1968, his artwork called “Mamat’s Family” comic was first published in Malay daily Berita Minggu and its publication continued for the next 26 years.

His career took a turn following the publication of his comic “Bersunat” in Asia Magazine, Hong Kong in 1974 where he was appointed by English daily the New Straits Times as a column cartoonist, titled “Scenes of Malaysian Life”.