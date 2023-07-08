Malaysian artist Lat honoured to be first cartoonist in Perak to receive royal recognition

BATU GAJAH, Perak - Malaysian artist Mohd Nor Khalid, better known as Lat, is the first cartoonist in Perak to receive Royal Artist (Seniman DiRaja) recognition.
The recognition was given by Perak ruler, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, when he graced the opening of the Lat Gallery House on Saturday.
Datuk Nor said he was honoured by the royal presence and the recognition.
“When Sultan Nazrin announced it, I was in disbelief but felt happy. It reminds me of my friends who are the royal painters.
“Just take a look at Selangor and Johor, the palaces have always recognised the local arts. Therefore, I am thankful to Sultan Nazrin for giving me the recognition,” he told reporters at the gallery.
During the event, the Perak Ruler said Mr Nor had managed to capture the harmonic essence of life in a pluralist society, revealing the truths of living in a society made up of different races, religions, cultures, and languages.
Mr Nor said he was happy that the gallery was now open to the public.
“The idea to set up the gallery was actually Sultan Nazrin himself when he was still the Raja Muda (Crown Prince). He told me that it would be great to have all my artworks placed in a gallery in Ipoh.
“From there, I had several discussions with the state government and I decided to have the gallery in Batu Gajah, as it is located just 30 minutes away from my village, Kampung Lalang in Kota Bharu,” he said.
Mr Nor added that he hopes the gallery would hold art classes and workshops in the future.
The Perak-born artist had his first design published in 1962, which was his school magazine cover called “Suara Pasir Puteh” when he was just 11 years old.
In 1968, his artwork called “Mamat’s Family” comic was first published in Malay daily Berita Minggu and its publication continued for the next 26 years.
His career took a turn following the publication of his comic “Bersunat” in Asia Magazine, Hong Kong in 1974 where he was appointed by English daily the New Straits Times as a column cartoonist, titled “Scenes of Malaysian Life”.
Meanwhile, Mr Nor’s youngest son, Mr Hadi Mohd Nor, said his father was very excited to have the gallery open.
“From the moment he was given the idea, he couldn’t stop talking about it. He wants to bring his friends to the gallery and since he is now residing in Ipoh, he is able to visit the gallery frequently,” he said, adding that his father was the reason he ventured into arts.
“I am now working as a scriptwriter, and I have two older siblings who are in the same field. My father never forced us to follow his steps, but he always encouraged us by watching films, reading books and listening to music,” he said.
Located at Jalan Bemban and less than 5km away from Kellie’s Castle, the Lat House Gallery is a traditional Malay Perak Limas house consisting of several sections such as the main building, two exhibition areas, Lat exhibition area, Lat art garden, a souvenir shop, a cafe and an office.
The gallery is managed by the Perak Museum Board and opens daily from 8am to 5pm. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK