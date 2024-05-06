Malaysian national footballer Faisal Halim suffers burns after acid attack

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s national and Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim has suffered second-degree burns after he was splashed with acid at a shopping mall on May 5.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said Mr Faisal is undergoing treatment at a hospital after suffering burns on several parts of his body, namely around the neck, shoulder, arm and chest.

The winger, who scored in the Asian Cup Goal of the Tournament, was splashed with liquid believed to be acid when he was at a popular mall in Kota Damansara in Petaling Jaya.

Mr Mohd Najwan was told by the Selangor FC management that Mr Faisal is in stable condition.

He also condemned the attack. “Pray that Faisal is given the strength and courage to face this setback and may he recover soon,” said Mr Najwan in a statement on May 5.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said Mr Faisal is in stable condition and is being treated at a private hospital.

“We received information from the public at 5.51pm that a national footballer was splashed with liquid believed to be acid when he was at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara,” he said in a statement on May 5, urging those with information to contact the Petaling Jaya police operations room.

The reason behind the attack is also uncertain. Images of his injury have gone viral on social media, with netizens in shock that such an incident has happened to a national football player.

Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has also expressed concern over the acid attack. A statement issued by Istana Alam Shah said the sultan condemned the violent act against Mr Faisal.

“His Royal Highness, as the patron of Selangor FC and the Selangor Raja Muda Tengku Amir Shah as the manager of Selangor FC, strongly condemn the immoral act,” said the statement, adding that the sultan also wanted police to investigate the matter as well as seek out the reason behind the attack so that the perpetrator could be immediately apprehended.

The statement also stated that the ruler wanted investigations to look into the possibility that it could be a malicious act by a group involved in civil disobedience or football hooliganism.

“His Royal Highness is disappointed and regards the incident as being extreme as it involved the lives of sportsmen.

“His Royal Highness is worried if the incident is not duly dealt with immediately, it may result in worse things happening in the future,” said the statement.

Sultan Sharafuddin also prayed for Mr Faisal to return to good health so that he could continue playing for Selangor FC.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has also condemned the attack.

“I strongly condemn the attack of violence towards our athletes. No violence in sports.

“I urge @PDRMsia (the police) to take immediate action towards the suspect,” she said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Hamidin Mohd Amin said he advised Mr Faisal to forget about football for the time being as he recuperates from the acid attack.

Mr Hamidin, when met by reporters at the hospital on May 5, also expressed disappointment and sadness over the attack against Mr Faisal as well as as another incident involving Harimau Malaya player Akhyar Rashid.

Mr Aykhar, who is also the Terengganu FC (TFC) winger, suffered injuries to his head and leg after being attacked by two robbers in his housing area in Kuala Terengganu on May 3. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK