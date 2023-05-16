Malaysia rules out need to declare heatwave emergency, as warnings given to 4 districts

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said the government does not see a need to declare a heatwave emergency despite the country currently experiencing a spell of hot weather.

The authorities are monitoring the situation and the government may reconsider if the temperature reaches 40 deg C, Mr Zahid said after chairing a National Disaster Management Agency meeting on Tuesday.

For now, cloud seeding is being carried out over catchment areas for seven dams whose water level is expected to recede, he said, adding that 101 tube wells have been installed in peat soil areas for hard-to-reach areas.

Mr Zahid, also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said hot weather conditions will last until September with temperatures expected to reach above 40 deg C in August.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) on Tuesday tweeted that four districts – Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai in Kelantan, Rompin in Pahang and Muar in Johor – have been given a Level 1 heatwave warning.

According to MetMalaysia, a Level 1 warning is issued when temperatures at a location are between 35 deg C and 37 deg C for three consecutive days.

An orange alert, or Level 2 heatwave warning, will be issued when temperatures are between 37 deg C and 40 deg C for three consecutive days.

The red alert, or extreme heatwave warning, occurs when temperatures are above 40 deg C for three consecutive days.

Malaysia and other South-east Asian countries are grappling with record temperatures as the heatwave that started in April continues to blast through the region, following a pattern of increasing extreme weather caused by the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK