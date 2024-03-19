Malaysia police to call up KK Super Mart reps regarding sale of offensive socks

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian police will summon representatives from KK Super Mart and several other individuals to assist in the investigation into the recent sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

Inspector-General of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that all the individuals involved would be called up to give their statements sometime this week.

A total of 42 police reports have been lodged involving the case, according to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

In a statement on March 18, he said two investigation papers have been opened in connection with the case.

“Officers from the department’s Special Investigation Unit and Legal Division are investigating the case.

“The case is classified under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion.

“We are also investigating under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misusing network facilities,” he said.

The authorities reminded the public not to speculate on the case as it is still under investigation.

“We also hope the public is aware and concerned about sensitive issues, especially matters that could cause public distress and involve national security,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Home Minister Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said despite the public apology by the convenience store chain for inadvertently selling the socks, the police probe will continue.

Dr Shamsul Anuar told Parliament that the investigation will cover the distributor and vendors involved in the matter for allegedly inciting public outrage and uproar.

“If found guilty, the parties involved may be subject to a fine of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Mr Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) during the ministry’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat on March 18.

Mr Mohd Shahar had asked the Home Ministry to state the actions taken to put a stop to sales of socks with the word “Allah” at KK Super Mart outlets.