Malaysia issues flash flood warning for KL, Selangor, Negri, Kedah, Johor, Melaka and Sarawak

PETALING JAYA - Flash flood warnings have been issued across Malaysia as campaigning for the 15th general election got underway across the country.

Warnings have been issued in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Johor, Melaka, and Sarawak

Parts of Shah Alam in Selangor were hit by flash floods following incessant rain that began at 3pm on Tuesday, The Star reported.

In a Facebook post, Kota Kemuning assemblyman V. Ganabatirau also reported that floods have been reported in Bukit Kemuning and Bukit Rimau in Shah Alam.

On Twitter, Mr Rafique Rashid, who is contesting the Shah Alam parliamentary seat, made an urgent appeal in the evening for more information on the flood situation.

“Reports of flash flood in Shah Alam area again. Which is expected. I am right now in Balai Police Space U8 to verify the information,” he wrote.

“My team is currently on the ground (Section 17 and 18) and I am currently waiting for their response. Please do give any information urgently.”

The northeast monsoon season hit Malaysia earlier than expected this year on Monday, with Met Malaysia warning on Sunday of continuous rain in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from Tuesday to Friday.

Malaysians are set to go to the polls on Nov 19, with some voting in advance on Nov 15.

The Umno government has been criticised for deciding to hold the general election during the monsoon season, when it had until September 2023 to do so.

Netizens took to social media to vent their frustration. One netizen, who goes by the Twitter handle @nisaaaaBTS, ranted: “Be careful. It’s already flooded in Shah Alam and God how I want to curse government to proceed with elections during the flood season so bad.”

The Malay Mail reported that opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for Shah Alam, Mr Azli Yusof, has cancelled two events scheduled for Tuesday night to prepare for flood relief.