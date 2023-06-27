Malaysia faces uphill task to attract family offices: Fund managers

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s recently announced proposal to attract the wealthy and family offices to the country will be challenging unless measures are taken to ensure ease of capital flows, tax incentives and infrastructure that supports a vibrant stock market, and a stable ringgit, say fund managers.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on June 19 that the Ministry of Finance and the Securities Commission will look at policies that will facilitate and attract family offices to Malaysia, though no details have been announced.