Malaysia ex-premier Najib 'offered economic adviser role'

Scandal-hit former premier Najib Razak has been offered a role advising the government on the economy, sources say, as Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob seeks to maintain his slim majority ahead of next week's Parliament sitting.

Despite a graft conviction related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad's controversial dealings, Najib remains influential in the ruling Umno and his endorsement could prove crucial for Datuk Seri Ismail, who is also trying for a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) with the opposition.

Mr Ismail heads a government that commands just 114 members of the 222-seat Parliament, where two seats are vacant. If just four MPs refuse to vote in favour of a government motion in Parliament, he would face doubts over the legitimacy of his administration, which may have to operate as a minority government.

But the Prime Minister's commitment to reforms demanded by main opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact could indicate that the CSA is on track, and would reduce Najib's leverage over Mr Ismail.

A CSA involves opposition MPs supporting the government in motions of confidence and appropriation or budget, by either voting in favour or abstaining.

Mr Ismail's initial moves since taking office on Aug 21 are widely seen as efforts to shore up support, given that his government is made up of the same parties and MPs who failed to hold together for more than 18 months in the previous Perikatan Nasional government, the shortest-lived in Malaysian history.

Last Saturday, he appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, his predecessor, as chief of the Covid-19 National Recovery Council, a position with ministerial privileges. Mr Muhyiddin heads the PN coalition which provides the government with nearly half of its MPs.

On Tuesday, Mr Ismail met Najib, who is simultaneously appealing against his conviction while fighting other graft charges, and several sources told The Straits Times the latter was offered an advisory role with ministerial status. The appointment could be announced within days if both sides agree to the finer details.

"In the hour-long meeting, we discussed domestic and external economic challenges as well as strategies to face the Covid-19 pandemic. Datuk Seri Najib is committed to contributing energy, time and ideas together as a team for our beloved Malaysian family," Mr Ismail said.

Former Umno president Najib said on Thursday: "The time has come to solve problems... I have taken time to outline various suggestions, steps and approaches to tackle Covid-19, increase public and investor confidence, and restore the economy and people's prosperity."

Najib wrote on Facebook: "I am very confident and believe these approaches that I have recommended are realistic, will bear fruit, and are easy to implement in the near future... God willing it will gain the blessing of PM (Ismail) and the Cabinet to be implemented soon."

While some reports speculate that Mr Ismail will appoint Najib as his personal economic counsellor, other options are to name him as adviser to state-controlled entities like national oil firm Petronas or fund manager Permodalan Nasional.

Najib was prime minister from 2009 until Umno's uninterrupted six-decade rule came to an end in the 2018 election. He was also once finance minister.

The Ismail administration has in recent days dismissed the need for a confidence motion in Parliament despite King Abdullah Ahmad Shah decreeing so last month.

Although the Prime Minister is an Umno vice-president, the party's 38 MPs are divided generally between those who were handed plum positions by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin, and those in the so-called "court cluster" who were left to face trial.

The "court cluster" includes Najib and Umno president Zahid Hamidi. Both were among several MPs who withdrew their support for Mr Muhyiddin, leading to the collapse of his PN government.