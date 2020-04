A photo from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency showing a wooden boat carrying suspected Rohingya migrants who had been detained in Malaysian territorial waters, off the island of Langkawi, yesterday. A boatload of more than 200 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar landed on the shores of Kok Beach. Most of them swam ashore from the boat which was anchored about one nautical mile off the shores of the western part of the island, which is part of Kedah state.