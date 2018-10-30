Malaysia challenges $8 billion settlement between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's IPIC

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia will file a legal challenge to a 2017 consent award granted to Abu Dhabi fund IPIC in a debt dispute with scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, its Attorney-General said on Tuesday (Oct 30).

Under the 2017 award, Malaysia was obliged to pay US$5.78 billion (S$8 billion) to IPIC and the bond trustee over five years, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said in a statement.

"The base of Malaysia's legal challenge in the High Court in London is that the consent award was procured by fraud or in a manner contrary to public policy," Mr Thomas said, adding that Malaysia will seek relief from any payment obligations to IPIC.