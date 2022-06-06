Malaysia Airlines bullish about future but faces rising competition, fuel prices

Analysts believe Malaysia Aviation Group's ascendancy could hit turbulence from increasing competition and fuel prices. PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's national airline is optimistic it has turned a corner after a string of annual losses dating back to 2011, with earnings from core operations turning positive last year.

Thanks to higher passenger yields and a jump in cargo revenue, the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), parent company of Malaysia Airlines, earned RM433 million (S$135m) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in 2021, compared to a loss of RM1.761 billion the previous year. This reduced net losses by 60 per cent from 2020's RM4.1 billion.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top