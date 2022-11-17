Macron says France advancing cooperation with Indonesia on warplanes and submarines

BEIJING – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France was advancing cooperation with Indonesia on the provision of warplanes and submarines.

He was speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (Apec) forum in Bangkok.

In February, Indonesia and France signed a US$8.1 billion (S$11 billion) deal for 42 Rafale fighter jets, as part of a series of agreements that also included an order of two Scorpene-class submarines, making Jakarta the biggest French arms client in South-east Asia. REUTERS