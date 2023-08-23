Kissing Rocks in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay at risk of collapse, experts warn

HANOI – The iconic Kissing Rocks, emblematic of Ha Long Bay in northern Quang Ninh Province, are threatened by geological processes and rising seawater levels, according to a study by the Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources.

Covering an area of about 1,553 sq km, the bay is of significant geological and geomorphological value, making it a distinct tourist attraction not just for Quang Ninh but also for the northern region.

Ha Long Bay is dotted with thousands of islets, each unique in shape and size. Among these, the standout islets are the two chicken-shaped rocks – a rooster and a hen, known as Hon Trong Mai, that face each other.

Standing roughly 13.9m tall, the base of Hon Trong Mai is more slender than its upper structure. Due to geological and tectonic movements, along with the influence of seawater levels, the rocks present a single tilted structure with multiple fractures.

“There are many factors affecting Hon Trong Mai such as waves, wind, water, tides, currents, plants and people,” said the head of the Tectonic and Geomorphology Department of the institute.

“Tourists can see the rocks that are precarious at the time of low tide. The water level is low, exposing the supporting foot of the rocks which are gradually being eroded causing the risk of collapse if no measures are taken to protect and reinforce them soon.”

Human activities, including illegal fishing and unregulated tourism, further hasten the erosion and landslide processes in the Hon Trong Mai zone, as noted by the department head.

Although tourists are not permitted to approach the rocks, the movements of boats continue to detrimentally affect them.

In 2016, the “head” of the renowned Thien Nga (Swan) islet in Ha Long Bay detached and plummeted into the sea.

To counteract the corrosion at the base of the rocks, the institute’s experts suggest implementing technical solutions.

They recommend that the Ha Long Bay management board introduce measures to regulate tourism activities.

This would involve controlling the speed of boats in the vicinity of the rocks and educating local fishermen to refrain from operating around Hon Trong Mai. VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK