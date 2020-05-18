Killing of endangered stingray in Malaysia sparks outrage

MIRI (Sarawak)• • Images being shared on social media showing people gleefully posing while slaughtering an endangered giant stingray in Malaysia have sparked public outrage.

The pictures show several men thrusting hooks into a huge freshwater stingray. The photos were said to have been taken in southern Sarawak's Lundu district.

The men are seen stepping on the stingray, with one holding a knife. Other photos show them lying down on the creature.

Giant freshwater stingrays are endangered and live hiding at the bottom of South-east Asia's rivers. They can grow as big as a small car.

The stingray in question weighed at least 280kg and measured at least 4m long, The Star reported, citing an unnamed informant. It was caught by local fishermen last Thursday, the informant added.

Nature lovers expressed outrage over its killing.

Dr Uma Devi, an advocate of kindness towards animals and the ecosystem, said the act was cruel and sickening.

"Is there anything to be proud of for committing such inhumane acts?" she asked.

Internet user Enjila lamented the deed: "So sad to see the blatant and senseless killing of such beautiful creatures that should be left alone."

The Star has sent the pictures and information to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation, Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Malaysian Nature Society in the state.



One of the photos of the Sarawak fishermen killing a giant freshwater stingray that was

shared on social media. Giant freshwater stingrays are endangered and live hiding at the

bottom of South-east Asia's rivers. They can grow as big as a small car. PHOTO: FADI/FACEBOOK



THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK