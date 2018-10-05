Jokowi critic lied about being attacked

Ms Ratna Sarumpaet was asked to resign from presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's campaign team after her lie was exposed.
Ms Ratna Sarumpaet was asked to resign from presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's campaign team after her lie was exposed.PHOTO: TEMPO
Published
35 min ago

After police exposed her fib, she confesses facial injuries were result of post-op bruising

Francis Chan Indonesia Bureau Chief In Jakarta

An outspoken and controversial critic of President Joko Widodo was caught in an embarrassing lie this week, after claiming she had been assaulted - when her facial injuries were in fact the result of post-cosmetic surgery bruising.

Former actress-turned-political activist Ratna Sarumpaet, who is also part of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's campaign team, confessed to the bizarre fib on Wednesday, but only after the police exposed her lie just hours earlier.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 05, 2018, with the headline 'Jokowi critic lied about being attacked'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content