Johor police make official request to call up couple from S’pore in alleged checkpoint extortion

JOHOR BARU - Johor police will be calling up the couple from Singapore who claimed that officers at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) had extorted RM500 (S$142) from them.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said that a Facebook user named Irene Teo had alleged that they were asked to pay the amount to two traffic policemen to avoid getting a summons.

“The summons was issued for the offence of entering the lorry lane at checkpoint 8A from Johor Baru to Singapore last Sunday (March 10) at 8.15pm.

“Until today, the police have not received any reports made by the victims regarding the incident,” said Mr Kumar in a statement on March 14.

“We have made an official request to the Singapore Consulate-General’s office in Johor Baru to help identify the Facebook users named ‘Sage’ and ‘Irene Teo’ to help with the investigation,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, whipping, or any two punishments.

Mr Kumar added that Johor police is dedicated to fighting integrity and criminal misconduct among its officers to boost public trust in the Malaysian police force.

“Any officer suspected of committing crimes will face strict action without compromise, following the principle of legal equality outlined in Article 8(1) of the Federal Constitution,” he added.

Those who have information on the incident are encouraged to call the Johor Baru South Hotline at 07-218 2323.

On (March 12), Facebook user Irene Teo claimed that policemen in Johor Bahru had extorted RM500 from her boyfriend and her.

Another Facebook user named “Sage” then posted two videos of their experience showing the alleged modus operandi used by the policemen to allegedly extort money from victims.

Both posts were made on the “MY SG Road Trip—Your Malaysia Road Trip Guide” Facebook group.

At the time of writing, both posts had been shared over 600 and 800 times, respectively. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK