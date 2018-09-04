Johor chief minister says foreigners welcome in Forest City project

Forest City is a 30-year project that provides jobs for Malaysians, said Johor's chief minister Osman Sapian.
Forest City is a 30-year project that provides jobs for Malaysians, said Johor's chief minister Osman Sapian. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Published
13 min ago

ISKANDAR PUTERI, MALAYSIA (REUTERS) - The chief minister of the Malaysian state of Johor said on Tuesday (Sept 4) foreigners are welcome to invest and buy property in Chinese developer Country Garden's Forest City project on Malaysia's southern shore.

Forest City is a 30-year project that provides jobs for Malaysians, Johor's chief minister Osman Sapian told a briefing, in comments that appeared to contradict Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's vow last week to prevent foreigners from buying housing in the project.

