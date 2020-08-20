Jakarta displays dummy coffin in stark Covid-19 warning

The authorities in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta are experimenting with shock tactics to fight the coronavirus, by displaying an empty coffin at a busy intersection as a reminder of the dangers of the highly contagious virus. The words "box for Covid-19 victim" are painted in red on the casket on display in one district of Jakarta, the epicentre of the country's virus outbreak. A mannequin wearing a protective suit, mask and face shield stands by the coffin, while a board underneath displays the district's latest infection and death tally. "Maybe the action taken is a bit extreme, but this is how we hope to raise awareness," said Mr Djaharuddin, chief of Jakarta's Mampang Prapatan subdistrict. The coronavirus has infected around 145,000 people and killed more than 6,300 in Indonesia, which has South-east Asia's highest death rate from the disease. Mr Muhamad Soleh, who has a noodle stall just across the street, said that he liked the casket idea. "We need to recognise the fact that Covid-19 is dangerous, and with a coffin set up here, I think it's very effective," he said.