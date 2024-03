JAKARTA – The authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant in the coming weeks for potential extreme weather in many parts of the country amid ongoing natural disasters that have claimed dozens of lives.

Data from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) shows that as at March 12, at least 32 people had died in flash flooding and landslides in West Sumatra. At least six people were still missing in South Pesisir regency, which was suffering the brunt of the disaster.