Indonesian government to unveil list of import restricted goods soon

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's government will release a list of goods that it plans to slap import taxes on in the next one to two weeks, but raw materials used in production will not be included, ministers said at a joint news conference on Friday (Aug 24).

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said 900 goods are being reviewed for the possible application of higher import tariffs.

Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said the import restriction measures should not disrupt investment because the list would not include raw materials for production.

Earlier this month, Indrawati said the government would impose a 7.5 per cent import tariff on about 500 goods, which is aimed at reducing Indonesia's ballooning current account deficit and reducing pressure on the rupiah currency.