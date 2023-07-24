Alleged Indonesian organ trafficker says he sold his kidney to a Singapore buyer

JAKARTA – Faced with mounting debts, 41-year-old Hanim had sold his kidney to an organ-trafficking ring in 2019. He then joined the syndicate as a coordinator and helped cash-strapped Indonesians do the same.

Prospective peddlers typically contacted the syndicate on private Facebook kidney donor groups and provided their personal details such as age, gender and blood type.

They would then gather at a rented house in Bekasi, outside Jakarta, and fly to the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh from Indonesia’s capital or Bali for a medical check-up at a military hospital there.

Once they passed the health test, they would be matched with buyers, who hailed from various countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and China, according to Hanim and the Indonesian police.

Recipients paid 200 million rupiah (S$17,700) for a kidney.

“My kidney was sold to a patient from Singapore,” Hanim told local television media from the Jakarta police headquarters in a video posted on YouTube on Sunday.

“The sellers would meet the buyers, sign a donor agreement and set a date for the operation. Nobody was allowed to visit them. Sellers would be paid after the transplant was completed and stay at the hospital for around 10 days to recover,” he added.

Earlier in July, and 122 donors later, the Indonesian police busted the syndicate. Twelve people were detained and named suspects, including nine who, like Hanim, had exchanged their kidneys for cash.

The ring involved a policeman and an immigration officer too.

The immigration officer, whom the police identified by his initials A.H, was paid 3 million to 3.5 million rupiah for every donor he helped to clear immigration at the Bali airport.

But even this officer had no clue the donors were involved in organ trafficking, as they had lied to him that they were going to work for online gambling operators in Cambodia.

All the suspects face up to 15 years in jail and a fine of up to 600 million rupiah for violating Indonesia’s human-trafficking law.

According to Indonesian police, sellers received 165 million rupiah and the traffickers pocketed 35 million rupiah to cover such expenses as air tickets and passport-processing fees.