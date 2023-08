JAKARTA - Indonesia is looking to recalibrate policies and leverage its existing strengths to attract foreign electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to set up shop in the country, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

But while more tax incentives are among the sops being dangled to attract foreign investment, there are no plans to have a veritable fire sale to give the sector a boost, Dr Sri Mulyani told The Straits Times.