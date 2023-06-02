Indonesia to launch ‘golden visa’ programme to attract global talents

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government is hoping to attract global talents through a soon-to-be-launched “golden visa” programme, which aims to make Indonesia a more enticing place to work in through a longer-stay permit.

Following a Cabinet meeting with President Joko Widodo on Monday, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno told reporters the golden visa could be a “game-changer” in Indonesia’s efforts to attract more foreign workers and investments, which in turn is hoped to create more job opportunities.