Indonesia to launch ‘golden visa’ programme to attract global talents

Under the programme, foreigners could be granted a permit to stay up to 10 years, although the technical details still remain unclear. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
15 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government is hoping to attract global talents through a soon-to-be-launched “golden visa” programme, which aims to make Indonesia a more enticing place to work in through a longer-stay permit.

Following a Cabinet meeting with President Joko Widodo on Monday, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno told reporters the golden visa could be a “game-changer” in Indonesia’s efforts to attract more foreign workers and investments, which in turn is hoped to create more job opportunities.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top