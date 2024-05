JAKARTA - April was the hottest month year-on-year as the country’s weather agency recorded an increase of nearly 1 deg C last month, the highest temperature anomaly observed in any Aprils of the past four decades.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded an increase of 0.89 deg C for April’s average temperature compared with the last three decades, from 26.9 deg C on average between 1991 and 2020 to 27.7 deg C this year.