Indonesia’s spyware protects national security but needs more oversight: Analysts

JAKARTA – A report on Indonesia’s use of highly invasive spyware has reignited concerns about privacy and the country’s links to Israel, but observers argue that such technology is vital for national security.

The May 1 report by rights watchdog Amnesty International claimed it found “evidence of extensive sales and deployment of highly invasive spyware and other surveillance technologies” in Indonesia. These include network infrastructure associated with the Helios spyware by Israel-based Wentigo Systems.