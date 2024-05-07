News analysis

Indonesia’s spyware protects national security but needs more oversight: Analysts

Arlina Arshad
Indonesia Bureau Chief
An Amnesty report claimed it found “evidence of extensive sales and deployment of highly invasive spyware and other surveillance technologies” in Indonesia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 07, 2024, 03:57 PM
Published
May 07, 2024, 03:10 PM
JAKARTA – A report on Indonesia’s use of highly invasive spyware has reignited concerns about privacy and the country’s links to Israel, but observers argue that such technology is vital for national security.

The May 1 report by rights watchdog Amnesty International claimed it found “evidence of extensive sales and deployment of highly invasive spyware and other surveillance technologies” in Indonesia. These include network infrastructure associated with the Helios spyware by Israel-based Wentigo Systems.

