Indonesia’s presidential candidates vow to stay the course on energy transition

JAKARTA – All three candidates vying to be Indonesia’s next president have expressed their intention to reduce the country’s reliance on coal and increase the share of renewables as the government strives to secure external funding for its costly energy transition.

In the Vision and Mission statements published for their respective election campaigns, all three candidate pairs stated the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the early retirement of coal-fired power plants, as well as boosting renewable energy development in South-east Asia’s largest economy.