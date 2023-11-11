Indonesia’s Gunung Padang could be the world’s oldest pyramid: Study

A pyramid hidden within a hill on an island in West Java, Indonesia, could be the world’s oldest pyramid.

This was revealed by an interdisciplinary team of archaeologists, geophysicists and geologists which includes corresponding author Danny Hilman Natawidjaja from Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency in a paper that was published in October in the interdisciplinary archaeological journal Archaeological Prospection.

Gunung Padang, also known as “mountain of enlightenment”, sits at the top of an extinct volcano and is considered a sacred site by locals. In 1998, Gunung Padang was declared as a national cultural heritage.

The team, who documented the study of the site, drilled into the mound’s centre, dug trenches and took soil samples, among other things.

The field survey of Gunung Padang began in October 2011 and continued until October 2014, said the paper.

The team used ground penetrating radars to take subsurface images, core drilling and “trench” excavation techniques. This helped the researchers to delve into the first layers of Gunung Padang, which laid over 30m below its surface.

“This study strongly suggests that Gunung Padang is not a natural hill but a pyramid-like construction,” said the researchers in the paper.

Over the years, there have been disagreements among scholars about the nature of the hill. Some argued that it was a man-made pyramid, while others said that it was a natural geological formation.

The team found that Gunung Padang was made mostly by human hands and found evidence that the structure was built in stages - thousands of years apart.

The older parts of the pyramid structure was also made sometime between 14,000 and 25,000 years, according to the team.

The team also found evidence of “a large cavity”, possibly a hidden chamber, within the pyramid.

Through its research, the team found that the oldest construction of the pyramid likely “originated as a natural lava hill before being sculpted and then architecturally enveloped during the last glacial period” between 25,000 BC and 14,000 BC. This makes the Gunung Padang at least 16,000 years old.

“Gunung Padang stands as a remarkable testament, potentially being the oldest pyramid in the world,” said the team.