Indonesia fights forest fires ahead of Asian Games next month

Indonesia has been hit by forest fires again.

This blaze in Ogan Komering Ilir, in South Sumatra province, was still raging on Tuesday.

The Indonesian government has also detected 29 hot spots in Riau province on Sumatra Island in the past two days.

It responded by sending helicopters to extinguish the fires, ahead of the Asian Games which will be held in Jakarta and Palembang in South Sumatra next month.

The Pekanbaru Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported on Tuesday morning that satellite readings showed the 29 hot spots were in four regencies and municipalities in Riau.

The most hot spots, 15, were detected in Dumai, while another seven were in Rokan Hilir regency, six in Bengkalis and one in Siak.