Former Indonesian First Lady Ani Yudhoyono hospitalised in Singapore for blood cancer treatment

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Indonesian First Lady Ani Yudhoyono has been hospitalised in Singapore since Feb 2 for blood cancer treatment.

Her husband, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, said on Wednesday (Feb 13) that she was currently under intensive medical care at the National University Hospital in Singapore.

"I ask for prayers from everyone that God will cure my beloved wife so that she can continue her activities back home," Dr Yudhoyono, who is also chairman of Indonesia's Democratic Party, said during a press conference in Singapore.

He also thanked President Joko Widodo, the government and all well-wishers for the attention and support for his wife.

"As a husband, of course, I will remain at her side. I know that she is a strong person. She has accompanied me through thick and thin," said Dr Yudhoyono.

Democratic Party spokesman Imelda Sari said on Tuesday that the family and presidential medical team had met the doctors who had been treating Mrs Yudhoyono in Singapore.

Ms Imelda said in a statement that Mrs Yudhoyono is in a stable condition.

She added that Dr Yudhoyono, his eldest son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and his youngest son Edhi Baskoro Yudhyono were also at the hospital awaiting the results from the doctors' observations over the past week.

Mr Joko deployed the presidential medical team on Tuesday to work together with doctors in Singapore for Mrs Yudhoyono's recovery, Democratic executive Andi Arief posted on his Twitter account.

The head of the party's advocacy and legal team, Ferdinand Hutahaean, said its members were all wishing a speedy recovery for Mrs Yudhoyono.

"We all are sad," Ferdinand said on Tuesday as quoted by Antara.

Apart from party members and her family, Mrs Yudhoyono has also received get-well wishes and flowers from state leaders, including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Joko and First Lady Iriana, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and National Police chief Tito Karnavian.

Dr Yudhoyono served as Indonesia's president for a decade from October 2004 to October 2014.

On Tuesday, Mrs Yudhoyono uploaded a photo of a greeting card to her Instagram account @aniyudhoyono. Her granddaughter Almira Tunggadewi Yudhyono - better known as Aira - had made the card and given it to her at the hospital.

"Dear Memo, hope you feel better and get well soon!" Aira wrote on the card, using the family's endearment for Mrs Yudhoyono.

Her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren affectionately call her Memo and Yudhoyono Pepo on social media.

The former First Lady is well known for her passion for photography and as an active social media user. Her regular updates on her activities with her husband and family have garnered 6.1 million Instagram followers.

She is known for her being outspoken in her support for her husband, sons and grandchildren, particularly when Mr Agus Harimurti was running in the Jakarta gubernatorial election two years ago.